Teacher Educates with ‘Musical Mornings'

SAN ANGELO, TX - A teacher at Lincoln Middle School is using music to help his students learn language skills.

Every morning, Jordan Burrell and his group of special education students sing songs and play music.

The class was featured by the Texas Education Agency’s social media initiative, #IAmTexEd, promoting success stories by teachers in the classroom.

Burrell says music has helped increase the students’ communication and interaction with each other.

“Some of our kids who have limited expressive language still express language through singing song and movement and through rhythm,” Burrell said.

The class was awarded a grant from the San Angelo Area Foundation. The grant afforded the classroom a new drum set and percussion.

