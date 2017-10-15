Team #RickerStrong shares update on Brison's condition

Brison Ricker, photographed in the hospital, after being taken to the emergency room on Oct. 12, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Kim Ricker / Facebook)

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - Brison Ricker, the teen diagnosed with an inoperable, terminal brain cancer, was recently rushed to the emergency room. According to his family's Team RickerStrong Facebook page, he was unresponsive when they arrived.

Brison was diagnosed with his cancer on January of last year. His health and improved and declined throughout the last two years.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Brison's family rushed him to the emergency room for an undisclosed issue. He was unresponsive at the hospital and placed on life support.

According to the family's Facebook page, Brison was sedated through Thursday night and monitored closely. Once out of sedation, he was placed on oxygen. Doctor's performed a CT scan, to check and see if his brain stem may have been bleeding. Doctor's also performed an MRI that night.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Brison's family updated the community again, stating their time in the hospital had been "a roller coaster of bad, good, bad."

"When we arrived Thursday, it appeared we may lose our baby. Since my last post he has been making huge strides, so many great improvements," the post explained. "He is breathing great on his own, no more oxygen, decreased pain, numbers are all good, he was moved out of ICU, started eating and drinking."

Doctor's told Brison's family that after an MRI of his spine, the current medication he's on was not doing enough. Brison's doctor shared with his family another treatment, but not without some obstacles.

"There is another treatment [Brison's doctor] said we could try, which would be free if we could get to Texas," his mother, Kim Ricker wrote. "But, Brison is in no condition to travel right now, insurance would not cover it, and it would be $30,000 per treatment which would have to be done every two weeks. So right now this is the only hope medically possibly."

Brison's family has set up a GoFundMe account, as well as a Paypal -- so that community could send support.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

