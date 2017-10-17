WZZM
Tempting Tables event raises money for breast cancer research

The event raises money for breast cancer research.

Staff , WZZM 6:55 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

Tempting Tables is a unique event that only happens once every two years. The event is a fundraiser in Muskegon that showcases beautiful and elaborate table displays and collections. 

The whole event raises money for breast cancer research. 

Mary Ann Herbst, the co-chair of this year's event sat down and talked with us about what to expect. 

Tempting Tables 2017 runs Thursday, Oct. 19 through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Muskegon Holiday Inn on Third Street. Tickets for adults are $15 with pre-sale and $20 at the door. 

