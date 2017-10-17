Tempting Tables event raises money for breast cancer research

(Photo: Tempting Tables)

Tempting Tables is a unique event that only happens once every two years. The event is a fundraiser in Muskegon that showcases beautiful and elaborate table displays and collections.

The whole event raises money for breast cancer research.

Mary Ann Herbst, the co-chair of this year's event sat down and talked with us about what to expect.

Tempting Tables 2017 runs Thursday, Oct. 19 through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Muskegon Holiday Inn on Third Street. Tickets for adults are $15 with pre-sale and $20 at the door.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV