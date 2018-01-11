Treatment and counseling facility expands services in West Michigan

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

WEST MICHIGAN - A West Michigan treatment and counseling facility is expanding its services in Ottawa and Muskegon County.

Wedgwood Christian Services will be providing Substance Use Disorder Outreach Programs for both adults and kids.

The facility also will provide family therapy and outpatient counseling. While Wedgwood already has a location in Muskegon it is in the process of securing office space in Holland and expected to start serving Ottawa County in March.

