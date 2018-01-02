University: It's 'couth' to use neglected, expressive words

View of the Oxford American College dictionary taken in Washington on November 16, 2009 (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AP Images, 2009 AFP)

DETROIT, MICH. (AP) - In the wake of words deemed annoying or worthy of banishment, A Detroit university has offered up a batch it wants back in the linguistic limelight.

Wayne State University on Tuesday released its annual Word Warriors list. It includes "insuperable," meaning impossible to overcome, and "nugatory," of no value or importance.

►Related: Words banned for the new year? 'Fake news' gets top vote

Among other "neglected" words it wants to revive are "couth," which means cultured, refined and well-mannered, and "frangible," referring to something that's fragile.

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness. Its top vote-getter was "fake news," which was recently found to be the second most annoying word or phrase used by Americans in an annual Marist College poll, behind "whatever."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Associated Press