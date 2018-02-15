GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Famous basketball coach John Wooden once said, "The true test of a man's character is what he does when nobody is watching."

That was never more evident than two weeks into the 1934 college football season when Gerald Ford threatened to quit the U of M team if the school's only black player, Willis Ward, was benched because of the color of his skin.

Georgia Tech refused to play Michigan unless the Wolverines agreed to bench Ward, because he was African American. Ford took a stand for his teammate and Ward had to convince Ford to play in the game, which he did.

The play tells the story President Gerald R. Ford and Willis Ward and how they Ford refused to play a football game to stand up with his friend and teammate.

This historic time has been made into a play entitled, "Victors of Character" and is being performed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in downtown Grand Rapids.

Thursday several students from area schools enjoyed a field trip to watch the play, which conveys a powerful message in the divisive times in which we live.

The play is described as , Two University of Michigan football stars…two best friends…one black, one white… and one unforgettable football game that changed their lives forever.

The play is being performed in honor of Black History Month. There are two more showings Friday but both performances are sold out.

