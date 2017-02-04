Weekend Adventure: Ai Weiwei's 'Natural State' at Federick Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Now through August 20 you have the opportunity to experience the artwork of a man who is considered one of the most important living artists of our time: Ai Weiwei.

His works are on display at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, but not in just one gallery, you might say the exhibition has taken over.

"We've basically given Weiwei the entire building so there are works in all 4 of the galleries, in 4 of the 5 conservatories, in public spaces, and down the scenic corridor so its a very rich and fulfilling experience," explained Joseph Becherer, the VP and Chief Curator at Frederick Meijer Gardens.

"This is an artist who is a conceptual artist so for him ideas are very important and he will use a whole variety of medium to communicate his concepts and his ideas. So sometimes it could be in porcelain, sometimes it could be in bamboo and silk sometimes it could in wallpaper. So the type of work here is varied," explained Becherer.

He continued, "Weiwei is universally considered one of the most important artists of our time, he is also an activist who champions free speech and human rights."

"Ai Weiwei: Natural State" is included in the price of general admission.

