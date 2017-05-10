'Aging Well' conference empowers retired adults in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The "Aging Well" conference not only celebrates the more experienced in life, but also how aging adults can become actively involved in the Grand Rapids Community.

The conference is happening on May 16 in Grand Rapids.

It's an annual event sponsored by the Council On Aging of Kent County, and this year, the conference is themed, Life is a Balancing Act.

With a fun-filled circus atmosphere immersed with showmanship and excitement, this conference will feature a free breakfast and highlights over 18 sponsors with giveaways.

There will be many dynamic speakers from the Grand Rapids community, including from the City of Grand Rapids, AARP, ENCOR, YMCA, and Senior Neighbors.

Event details:

COA Aging Well Conference

Tuesday, May 16, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Cultural Center at St. Nicholas

2250 East Paris Ave SE

For free tickets, call 616-974-5303 or email kmadendorp@heatherhills.com. Seating is limited. Early registration is encouraged.

