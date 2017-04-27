Allergy season is here: What's the best seasonal allergy med for your kid?

Young girl blowing nose with tissue paper in backyard, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, IPGGutenbergUKLtd)

Tulips, songbirds and a myriad of itchy little eyes -- the signs of spring are here. With a wealth of options available, parents are left feeling unsure of which kind of allergy medication and how much to give children, survey finds.

A University of Michigan survey found that the wide range of allergy medications, along with dosage and labeling difference, make it extremely challenging to select the right medicine for kids.

According to the survey, doctors were the number one source for advice about choosing the right allergy medicine, however parents also asked a pharmacist or family members and friends.

Sources of advice for giving allergy medicine to children. (Photo: C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health)

"Parents often face overwhelming selection of allergy medicine without clear guidelines on how to choose the right one for their child," said poll co-director and pediatrician Dr. Gary Freed. "Some parents may be picking allergy medicine based on their interpretation of different advice they've heard, which may not always be accurate."

More than 1,000 parents of children aged 6-12 were surveyed and Freed's group found that more than half of the parents had given allergy medicines to their children in the past year. Of those, 85-percent used medications they already had in the house, and 18-percent didn't check the expiration date.

Freed says that although expired medicines are unlikely to be dangerous, they've lost some of their effectiveness.

According to the survey, more than one in five parents said they've had trouble determining the right dose of allergy medicine for their child. While most used medicines labeled for children, 15-percent gave their children medicines labeled for adults.

Adult medicines often have the same ingredients as those packaged for children, however, they don't always have pediatric dosing. A third of parents who gave adult medications to their child administered the dose recommended for adults, while two-thirds gave a partial adult dose.

When shopping for an allergy medicine for kids, Freed recommends checking the ingredients to help chose the best-priced option for your child's needs. Try to match your child's symptoms with the medicine included in the product -- antihistamines helps with a runny nose and itchy eyes, while decongestants help with a stuffy nose.

If you are unsure about how to navigate allergy medications for your children, Freed says you should check with your health care provider for the most accurate information.

For more information about the survey, click here.

