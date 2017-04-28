Children's Assessment Center asks you to 'Walk in Their Shoes'

Instagram: childrensassessmentcenter

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and The Children's Assessment Center is hoping to help teach the community about what they do.

It's called "Walk in Their Shoes," and it is an opportunity for community members to get a tour of the center and ask questions of the staff members and counselors there.

The free tour lasts an hour and takes place once a month from noon until 1 p.m. The next tour is on May 16. You are asked to RSVP.

Visitors can view the counseling rooms, the interview room, and the investigative suite, as well as learn about the cycle of abuse children can find themselves a part of.

To find out more you can visit the center's website or call them at 616-336-4033.

