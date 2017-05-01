Motivational Monday: Turning negative self-talk to positive self-talk

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kendra Bylsma, owner/lead head coach at Allegro Coaching offers some advice about how to turn your negative self-talk to positive.

"So many people have this negative belief system or treat/talk to themselves in a very negative way….all day long. It sets you up for failure and what you believe, you think and what you think, you do. It’s learning to LOVE yourself like your best friend may, or starting to see your true beauty and not simply your flaws. Life is too short to dwell on the negative or the things you can’t change. "

Bylsma suggests using the "Control-Alt-Delete" method:

"We were not born with negative thoughts or these beliefs that we cannot do something. As moms ourselves, we don’t tell our kids, "Hey Jackson, you are never going to amount to that someday, but somehow, through life, we are told or start to believe that can’t do something. We try something and fail. We maybe come from a past that didn’t give us encouragement or reinforcement. One of the best things you can do to change your mindset is shift from negative thinking to just neutral."

Bylsma suggests watching this video by Dove Real Beauty Sketches: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrHoDJinMQI

