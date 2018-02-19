WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 39 weather alerts
Close

MVP Holland offers swimming lessons to all ages; Jennifer tries it out for the first time

Jen Takes Swim Lessons

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 10:22 AM. EST February 19, 2018

HOLLAND, MICH. - After recently participating the Muskegon Polar Plunge, My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua decided that it was time for her to learn how to swim.

For the next five weeks, she will be taking swimming lessons at the MVP in Holland with Aquatics Manager Morgan Koops.

If you're interested in learning how to swim, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories