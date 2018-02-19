MVP Holland offers swimming lessons to all ages; Jennifer tries it out for the first time

HOLLAND, MICH. - After recently participating the Muskegon Polar Plunge, My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua decided that it was time for her to learn how to swim.

For the next five weeks, she will be taking swimming lessons at the MVP in Holland with Aquatics Manager Morgan Koops.

If you're interested in learning how to swim, click here.

