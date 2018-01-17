WorkoutWednesday: Fitness finalists revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's Workout Wednesday and a couple of weeks ago we told you about the Allegro Transformation Challenge -- now, we're announcing the finalists!

Director of Marketing & Specialty Programs Alyssa Griffore stopped by the News at Noon to share details about the three finalists who will be transforming their lives - mind, body and soul.

The finalists are:

Tres Fuller, 29 years old, recently diagnosed with Usher's syndrome - focusing on the things he can control

Casey Kuperus, 42 years old, father of 3 - working on proving to himself that he CAN live a healthy, fit life

Michelle Morrow, 34 years old, mother of 3 - seeking balance, learning how to make herself a priority

