Grand Rapids' new bike app shows all the best biking destinations

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Experience Grand Rapids has announced a partnership with a new bike app that will get people out and moving.

My City Bikes Grand Rapids it a digital bike and pedestrian map, not just for the city of Grand Rapids, but all of Kent County. It highlights fun, active tourism routes and attraction in the area.

"Grand Rapids is an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts," said Stephanie Kotschevar, Public Relations Specialist at Experience Grand Rapids. "It offers convenient access to nature-based experiences combined with the excitement and amenities of an urban destination providing the best of a city trip and the outdoors."

The app is free and has comprehensive maps for local road, recreational and mountain bikers.

There is also information on two different self-guided tours -- one is a nine-mile route that ends at John Ball Zoo and the other is a 35-mile trip that takes you along with White Pine Trail.

For more information about the app and downloading it to your device, visit www.mycitybikes.com/mi-grand-rapids.

