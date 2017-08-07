5 habits that are worse than smoking

Educational and Creative composition with the message Stop Bad Habits (Photo: filipefrazao)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We all have at least one bad habit -- but there are a few that are just as bad as smoking.

Sitting all day is bad for you, even if you exercise every day. Studies link it to increased chances of breast, colon, prostate and lung cancer.

Eating too much meat and cheese. There's a hormone in animal protein that can cause cancer cells to grow. Researchers from the University of Southern California found that people over the age of 35 who had diets high in animal proteins were four times more likely to die.

Cooking with natural gas. The gas contains carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and formaldehyde that gets into the air every time you cook. Which are the same gases found in second hand cigarette smoke. A study published in Environmental Health Prospectives found that homes with gas stoves often exceeded public health guidelines.

Cooking with vegetable oil. At a high heat this oil released the same compounds found in cigarette smoke. Switching to olive oil isn't the best answer since it's not good at high temperatures. You need to look for the smoke point on oils if you want to fry something

Not getting enough sleep. Chronic sleep deprivation triggers high blood pressure, heart attacks, stoke, and obesity just to name a few. And researchers have found that poor quality sleep can speed up the growth of tumors.

For more information, including how to "make it right," read the whole article from Men's Health.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV