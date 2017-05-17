60 seconds to save a life: Allergic reactions

Woman Scratching Her Neck Sitting on Bench at Park (Photo: champja)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Now that winter is over, it's time to go and enjoy the outdoors. However, for some, it could be deadly -- especially if they get stung by a bee.

In only sixty seconds you could help save a life.

Here's how to help someone in trouble. Dr. Brian Cote from Holland Hospital says these are the signs you need to know, "Their eyes are puffy and they swell shut, they're having noticeable difficulty breathing, or managing their saliva, their lips may swell, their tongue may swell, they may not be able to speak."

Once you're confident it's a bee sting, look for the stinger and remove it immediately.

"Typically using something like a credit card to swipe away the stinger so that it isn't continuing to inject venom into the patient," says Dr. Cote.

Also, look for anything you can make a cold compress out of, ice from some ones cooler, wet t-shirt in a fountain or even a cold-water bottle held near the neck. If no one has an epipen available, getting the person to the hospital quickly is the only way to get them help.

The rate of allergies continues to increase in the United States and researchers aren't able to figure out why.

By definition, an allergic reaction occurs because the body's immune system sees a substance as harmful and overreacts to it. Whether it's pollen, peanuts or bee stings.

50 percent of those who have a severe allergic reaction were not aware they had an allergy before their reaction.

