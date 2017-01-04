ACHOO! Flu season is here and it's expected to be severe

ill young girl with fever drinking cup of warm tea (Photo: sezer66, TURAN SEZER)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Along with the cold winter weather comes flu season.

This season the most common strain is the one that hits you the hardest, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The Type A strain called H3N2 causes more severe fever, coughing and aching -- especially in seniors.

The good news is that the H3N2 strain is included in this year's flu vaccine, and it's not too late to get one. Just remember it takes two weeks to develop immunity from the flu after you get vaccinated.

Flu cases are mild right now in Michigan, but we can expect to see more of it in the months to come as our flu season peaks the end of February beginning of March.

For more information from the CDC, click here.

