Beat the bloat with bananas

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This weekend is the unofficial start of summer and many of us will be enjoying lots of food and fun which might have us feeling a little bloated, trying to squeeze into our pants.

Consuming foods that are high in sugar, fat and salt are the main culprits and then you add in alcohol which is dehydrating and you feel bloated.

Here's how to get back into those jeans:

Pick foods with potassium like bananas, cantaloupe, spinach and tomatoes.

Don't eat carbs after 7 p.m. or at least two hours before you go to bed.

Eat some yogurt. The probiotics will help get your good bacteria back on track.

Eat some parsley. It's a natural diuretic.

Drink some peppermint tea. It helps relax your digestive muscles.

Give yourself a little colon massage. Take your fingers and press them near your right hip. Slid them up toward the ribs, across and then down following the shape of your colon. Do that for two to three minutes to help massage your colon.

