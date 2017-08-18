Beat the Freshman 15 with an omlette in a mug

College life can be hectic. And trying to eat healthy while adjusting to living away from home can be tough. WZZM 13 Health Reporter Valerie Lego heads to the Fulton Street Farmer's Market with Blue Cross Blue Shield of MI Nutritionist Grace DeRocha for ways to keep off those freshman 15.

Omelette in a Mug

Ingredients

• 2 eggs, lightly beaten

• 2 tablespoons turkey lunch meat

• 2 tablespoons fresh baby spinach, chopped

• 1 tablespoon green pepper, diced

• 1 tablespoon red pepper, diced

• 1 tablespoon tomato, diced

• 1 tablespoons reduced-fat cheddar cheese

• salt and pepper to taste, if desired

Instructions

1. Spray a microwave-safe mug with non-stick cooking spray.

2. Combine all ingredients in mug and mix.

3. Microwave uncovered on high for 1 minute; stir. Cook for 1-1 1/2 minutes longer or until eggs are completely set. Serve warm. Enjoy!

Note: You can use any combination of vegetables or frozen vegetables with this recipe.

5-Minute Burrito Bowl

Ingredients

• 2 cups cooked brown rice and quinoa (I love the Seeds of Change organic microwave pack. It only takes 90 seconds to cook.)

• 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 3 Tablespoons salsa, or to taste

• 2 Tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

• 2 Tablespoons shredded cheddar or Mexican-blend cheese

• Diced avocado, optional

Instructions

1. Prepare brown rice/quinoa per package instructions.

2. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine rice, black beans, salsa, plain Greek yogurt, and shredded cheese. Microwave on high for 30-60 seconds, or until heated through

3. Top with diced avocado, diced tomato, guacamole, pico de gallo, crushed tortilla chips, or other desired toppings. Makes 2 servings, perfect for you and your roommate. Enjoy!

For more recipes and health and wellness tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.

