Being mindful: Controlling stress is all in your head

Present illustration (Photo: Vmelinda)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's one of the hot new trends in health -- mindfulness.

From stress to fatigue to illness, becoming more mindful is supposed to help you through these conditions by slowing down and recognizing your feelings good or bad and accepting them so you can change or improve your behavior.

Here are a few quick tips on how to be more mindful using the acronym RAIN.

"R" is for recognizing the emotions your feeling.

"A" is for accepting the experience you're having.

"I" is for investigating your experience. Where are you feeling the emotion in your body?

"N" is for non-identification. See the emotion you're experiencing as a passing event. It will not last and therefore does not define you.

If you’d like to learn more about being mindful check out Mindfulness For Dummies.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV