BOO! Being left handed can be scary

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Are you a lefty or a righty?

Science has not been able to find a genetic reason for lefties -- also known affectionately as southpaws -- which might be why they are so unique.

Left-handed people have a higher risk of schizophrenia. A study out of Dallas found that 40 percent of patients diagnosed at Texas Southwest Medical Center were left handed. They say it has to do with a more highly developed right-side of the brain.

And because the right-side is the more creative side of the brain, left-handed people have a tendency excel in the arts, music, sports and information technology.

That's according to a study in the American Journal of Psychology.

Lefties also get angrier, are more embarrassed and have a harder time processing their feelings than righties.

Once again, it goes back to that overdevelopment of the right-side of the brain. It's the left-side that processes reasoning and according to the study, lefties don't have as much of that.

Left-handed people also scare easily.

A study out of Britain didn't really give a reason for this, but they did find that when lefties experienced a fearful event, even if it was just a movie, they had the same behaviors as people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

They plan to do more research to try and find out why.

