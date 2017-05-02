Cases of tick-borne Lyme disease up 500 percent in Michigan

LANSING, MICH. - Cases of Lyme disease are up 500 percent in Michigan -- that's according to the latest information just released by the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

The big question researchers are trying to answer is why and as of right now, they are still searching for that answer.

Between 2000-2004, there were only 30 cases reported. By 2009, there were 90 cases and by 2013 there were 166 reported cases of Lyme disease -- and that number could be even higher.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates the number of Lyme disease cases nationwide could be even 10 times higher than reported.

Ticks with Lyme disease are moving into the lower peninsula of Michigan.

Every county along Michigan’s West Coast now reports having the black legged ticks that can carry Lyme disease.

Click here for a look at where those counties are and how you can protect yourself.

