Celebrating body imperfections with a little color

GRAND RAPIDS. MICH. - They are more common than you think but most people don't find them particularly attractive. We're talking about stretch marks.

Eighty percent of us have stretchmarks, and once you get them there isn't much you can do to get rid of them.

They're caused by sudden stretching of the skin from rapid weight gain. Men and women can get them although women are more prone to them.

Now, one woman is giving them a colorful makeover.

Spanish artist Cinta Tort Cartro painted hers and then a few of her friends and the pictures have been making their way around social media ever since it appeared on people.com

She said one day she just wanted to see them as different, not something that was scarring her body or something she needed to be embarrassed about.

She says it's her way of not giving into expectations when it comes to beauty.

