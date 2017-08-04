Crazy dreams? Could be a sign of burn out

Highway Signpost Burnout (Photo: mindscanner)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When the weekend gets here, many of us look forward to time away from work and maybe some extra sleep. But how many of us are really doing that?

Burn out is at an all-time high in America. Here are the latest statistics from CareerBuilder.com:

75% of Americans email after work hours

75% also check email on the weekends

61% of us check email on vacation.

Guilty? Here's how your body is letting you know you're burned out:

Cuts and scrapes take longer to heal. When you're stressed, your immune system is compromised. Here's something interesting. Researchers at Ohio State University found that those under extreme stress heal 24% slower.

You have constant stomach aches. Stress can alter the microbes in your digestive system. You could either see an increase in acid reflux, or nausea, constipation or diarrhea.

You're itchy. The skin is your largest organ and it reacts to stress by becoming inflamed which often leads to itchy skin.

You're having crazy dreams. When you're exhausted, you fall asleep faster but you also don't sleep as soundly. So, you enter the REM state sooner but then wake up during dreams whether you realize it or not, go back to sleep and can take images from other dreams with you.

Best advice? Try to unplug at night and on weekends and vacation.

