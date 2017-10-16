Diet avocados? One company cuts the fat

MADRID - It seems like just about every day we're hearing about a new food that's gone local calorie or low fat.

But avocados?

A company out of Spain is marketing a skinny version of the avocado.

The company called Isla Bonita says it has created a fast ripening, slow-to-turn-brown avocado with 30% fat than traditional avocados.

Why, you may ask? That's what nutritionists are saying across the board -- avocados contain the good fat that can aid in fat loss.

So, what's really the difference between skinny and regular avocado.

A regular avocado is 234 calories and 21 grams of fat. In comparison, the skinny avocado is 164 calories and about 15 grams of fat.

So, is it worth it? That’s up to you to decide. And it looks like you may have some time -- right now, they’re only available in Spain.

