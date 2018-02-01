Don't hate me because I'm hangry! What hunger does to your mood

Hungry man craving sweet food (Photo: SIphotography)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It happens to all of us -- you've waited too long to eat and now you're upset. But why?

When you’re "hangry," your blood sugar drops. Low blood sugar turns on your stress hormones and makes you edgy.

Less sleep can also make you hungrier because it messes up your hormones and makes your body think you need calories when it doesn't.

You're also typically hungrier at night because your body wants more food knowing it will be going without it for several hours while you sleep.

And want to know if you’re emotionally eating? When it comes on urgently and quickly, it's your body's way of distracting you -- and be careful, because since it's not physical hunger, you tend to overeat.

