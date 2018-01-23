Don't hit snooze! Why that extra 9 minutes is bad for your health

Too early (Photo: Ana Blazic)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's time to wake up and you no doubt thought once or twice about hitting snooze. It's a hard habit to break, but you might want to try because that extra nine minutes is bad for your health!

Hitting snooze can put your hormones out of whack. Your melatonin levels that have been keeping you asleep start to lower and your cortisol hormone starts to rise. That's the hormone that wakes your body up. When you hit snooze, you interrupt that process, causing your brain to wonder what it's supposed to be doing. And when that alarm goes off again, it's even harder to wake up.

Another reason snoozing is bad for your health? Your poop schedule gets thrown off, because when you wake up, so does your digestive system. Your hormones get thrown off, making it harder to keep that schedule.

And finally, you’re not hungry. Just like all your other morning hormones that give your body cues to wake up, your hunger hormone isn't sure what's going on and you may not actually feel hungry until noon. Ideally, you want to wake up feeling hungry.

So, try hitting snooze one less time -- or better yet, rolling out of bed the first time your alarm goes off. It just might be the trick that gets your health on track.

