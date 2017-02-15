Easy, healthy kid snacks

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Getting kids to eat a healthy snack can be a tough job for any parent.

WZZM 13 Health Reporter Val Lego has a recipe for homemade crackers with only three ingredients. Plus a way for your kids to get active and meet the Detroit Pistons at the same time.

It's part of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's MI Kids Can contest.

Here are the details and recipes below:



Kids can enter the #MIKidsCan Pistons VIP Experience contest at www.ahealthiermichigan.org/mikidscan.

White Chocolate Cherry Shortbread



Ingredients

1/2 cup maraschino cherries, drained and finely chopped

1 cup white whole wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup almond flour

1/3 cup sugar

½ cup cold butter

1/3 cup coconut oil (preferably refined and cold-pressed, so there is no coconut flavor)

1/2 cup of white chocolate chips

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 tbsp. maraschino cherry juice from jar (optional)

Meltable white chocolate and sprinkles (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Spread cherries on paper towels to drain well. In a large bowl, combine flours and sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter and coconut until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Stir in drained cherries and white chocolate chips. Stir in almond extract and, if desired, cherry juice. Knead until smooth and form into a ball (dough will be crumbly at first, but will come together as you work the dough with your hands). Roll out dough to about ¾ inch thickness and use cookie cutters for desired shape. Place on parchment paper on cookie sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until centers are set. Cool for 1 minute on cookie sheet. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool. If desired, prepare meltable white chocolate. Dip half of cookie into white chocolate, dripping off excess. Roll dipped side into sprinkles. Place on waxed paper to set.

Homemade Whole Wheat Crackers

Ingredients



Whole wheat crackers

1 cup whole grain flour of choice, plus more for flouring surface

⅓ cup + 2-4 tbsp. water

¼ tsp salt

sea salt for topping (optional)

Valentine cheese shapes

Choose hard cheese of choice

Small Valentine inspired cookie cutters

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Using your hands, combine flour and ⅓ cup of water in a medium bowl. Mix well until all the flour has been incorporated. The dough will be stiff, but add additional water 1 Tbsp. at a time if the dough is too stiff or if more water is needed to incorporate the flour. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out onto the back of a lightly floured 10x15 metal cookie sheet. Roll the dough to each edge and corner of the cookie sheet, rotating and flipping as needed to prevent sticking. Roll the dough as thin as possible for a crunchy cracker Score the dough into desired sized using a pizza cutter or a knife or use cookie cutter of choice. Prick holes onto each cracker using a fork. Place on cookie sheet covered with parchment paper. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the crackers are medium brown and begin to pull up at the edges. Remove from the oven. Eat immediately, or the next day. Store in a sealed container. While crackers bake, use hard cheese of choice and use small cookie cutters to cut them into fun shapes. Serve crackers and cheese together.

