Feed that fever! Best foods for getting over the flu

Sick Woman. Flu. Woman Caught Cold. Sneezing into handkerchief (Photo: Fouque)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When you're sick with the flu, the last thing you want to do is eat -- but that's exactly what you need to do if you want to get better.

One of the biggest questions is, how do I know if I have the flu? Besides a dry cough and runny nose, it will always have these signs:

Comes on fast A high fever of around 103 Body aches Loss of appetite

The loss of appetite is your body's way of fighting viruses. If there isn't enough glucose in your blood, the virus starves. But you still need to eat even though you don't feel like it.

If the thought of food can make you feel nauseous, try this -- eat something bland that’s easy on your stomach.

Bananas for potassium, rice for magnesium, applesauce for Vitamin C and a multi-grain toast for some B12 to keep your energy up.

If you do feel like you could eat a little something, make sure it has some protein. Protein helps repair body tissue and fight infections. If that sounds like too much or you’re a vegetarian -- try beans, peas, or even a protein shake.

Also, drink lots of water. If you are sweating a lot to because your body is fighting off the virus, then you need more than just water. Make sure you’re supplementing with some type of electrolyte. Many doctors recommend Pedialyte, even for adults, because it's easier for your body to digest.

In addition, try soaking in a tub with Epsom salt. Your body will absorb the magnesium in it. Not only will it help with body aches, but the magnesium can help give you more energy. Your body absorbs magnesium through the skin very easily.

Flu symptoms last about three days, but it often takes two weeks before you start to feel like yourself again.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV