Flu cases up from last week, Spectrum enacting Healthy Visitor check points

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The flu is beginning to take its toll on West Michigan, so Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital have begun to take some precautions for their patients.

This is something the hospital does every year once the flu season really kicks in.

As of Wednesday they enacting their Healthy Visitors campaign.

You'll begin seeing posters at the entrance points of all the Spectrum hospitals. The Welcome Desk Staff will be asking each visitor if they are feeling well. If they answer yes they get the blue healthy visitor sticker to wear while visiting patients.

And we had some concerns from viewers about an increase in flu cases at Helen DeVos, they tell us they are seeing their normal seasonal surge that they see every flu season and are prepared to handle it.

They also said they've had about a 40% increase in Emergency Department visits that were flu related which is also pretty typical this time of year.

As of last week the number visits to the Emergency Department for flu cases was 13% up from just over 11% the week before. And a higher number of children than adults by about 2%. And when you compare this year to last year this same week emergency room visits were just over 12% compared to three 13% we're seeing this year.

