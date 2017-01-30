Flu season expected to be severe

ill young girl with fever drinking cup of warm tea (Photo: sezer66, TURAN SEZER)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - While we are starting to see cases of the flu in Michigan the height of our flu season is still a few weeks away.

The CDC's most recent flu map shows that Michigan has widespread flu activity and we can expect that to increase over the next few weeks.

Dr. Daniel McGee from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital talks with WZZM Health Reporter Valerie Lego about why this year's flu is more serious is

(© 2017 WZZM)