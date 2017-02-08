From flu to cancer, horseradish health benefits are endless

A salmon horseradish dish. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you are looking for dinner ideas to make for your Valentine but you still want to keep it on the healthy side, WZZM 13 Health Reporter Valerie Lego has the recipe for you!

And it includes one of her favorite ingredients, horseradish.

From fighting the flu to preventing urinary tract infections, even helping your fight off cancer -- horseradish is a condiment that can help keep you healthy.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan dietician Grace Derocha serves up this heart health recipe:

Horseradish Salmon Cakes with Fresh Cucumber Salad

Ingredients

Salmon Cakes

1 lb. skinless salmon fillet

2 tbsp. homemade or prepared horseradish

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup of panko bread crumbs

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil or other heart healthy oil of choice

Cucumber Salad

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 small English cucumbers, thinly sliced

Instructions

Using a food processor, pulse salmon, horseradish, mustard and salt and pepper until just combined. Add the bread crumbs and form into ~6 salmon patties. Heat 1 tablespoon of heart healthy oil in large skillet over medium heat. Cook patties through, about 2 minutes per side. In a large bowl, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice and one tablespoon of olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Add cucumbers and toss to coat. Serve salmon patties on top of cucumber salad. Enjoy!

Chickpea Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained, well-rinsed and with husk removed, dry thoroughly

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup and 2 tbsp. natural peanut butter (or nut or seed butter of choice)

¼ cup of honey (or maple syrup)

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

½ cup flour of choice – try oat or almond flour

½ cup chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place parchment paper on cookie sheets. In a food processor, combine all ingredients except flour and chocolate chips. Once ingredients are combined, add flour. Pulse until fully combined. Gently fold in chocolate chips. Place heaping tablespoons (about 1 1/2 inch balls) onto prepared cookie sheet. Slightly press down on balls because cookies will not flatten when baking. Bake for 12-18 minutes, until edges are dry. Cool completely before serving. Enjoy!

