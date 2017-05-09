Gardening in urban backyard (Photo: Chris Clinton, (c) Chris Clinton)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For people who love to garden there is great news -- you can burn calories while you work in the yard!

Gardening can burn up to 400 calories an hour.

WZZM 13 Health Reporter shows you a few exercises you can do while tending to your plants with a little help from Morning Show producer Matt Gard.

Don't forget to stretch before you head out into the yard. Click here for a few stretches you should do at home before digging in.

