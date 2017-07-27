Get downward with your dog with AM Yoga

French Bulldog in Yoga Pose - Upward Dog (Photo: Ben Grantham)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We've heard that yoga is good for your mind and body -- but is it good for your dog, too?

The AM Yoga studio in Grand Rapids, along with the Bissell Pet Foundation, came together for an event called Paws and Reflect. It’s a yoga class for dogs and their humans.

AM Yoga is committed to being involved in the community and Bissell is committed to improving the lives of dogs through their Bissell Pet Foundation which helps reduce the number of animals in shelters and helps support pet adoption.

Class costs $20 and 100 percent of the proceeds go to support the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Paws and Reflect is Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. The location is to be determined.

You can buy tickets and get more information by clicking here.

