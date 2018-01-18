Get your daily dose of greens! House plants can help fight the cold and flu

Pot plants display on the window (Photo: sagarmanis, Sagar Simkhada)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you think the air in your office is stuffy, why not bring one of your plants to work with you? It not only boosts your mood, but it’s good for your health!

A study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology found that having a little greenery around your office space can not only boost your mood, but also make you more productive.

The may also help ease your cold and flu symptoms. A study out of Norway found that sickness rates fell by 60 percent in offices with plants.

Here's how they help:

They can raise the humidity of a room which eases sore throats and dry coughs because plants release 97 percent of the water they take in. They also purify the air removing irritants that may make you cough and sneeze. According to NASA research, they remove 87 percent of toxins every 24 hours.

So, how many do you need?

The recommendation is 15 to 18 plants for every 1,800-square feet.

