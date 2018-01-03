Go bananas for dry skin

Banana in hand (Photo: Tom_La)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Winter is here and he has brought along his friend, dry skin.

Dry skin is nearly impossible to prevent this time of year. It's not just the winter wind, but the dry heat, hot showers and the fact that most of us don't apply moisturizer daily.

So, if your hands are dry and cracked, here’s an at home remedy to try.

Grab some bananas, mash them up and rub them all over your hands. Let them sit for 10 minutes before rinsing off -- and then enjoy your newly moisturized hands.

Why bananas?

Bananas are rich in potassium which helps your body hold in moisture. They are also rich in Vitamin A which helps heal dry skin and fight brown spots on your hands.

Bananas also have vitamin E which acts as sunscreen.

