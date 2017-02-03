'Go Red for Women' spotlights women and heart health

Composite image of smiling blonde standing hands on hips (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you've been seeing a lot of red today it's not a coincidence. It's the American Heart Associations Go Red For Women Day. It kicks off the start of heart month for women.

And one woman diagnosed at 18 with a rare genetic heart disorder and has become a champion for heart health.

Stephanie Festian loves running and everything it does for her health and her heart.

"I was in a coma for three days." At just 18 years old Stephanie learned she had a genetic heart condition after fainting at school. "My dad said as I was walking back from x-ray he saw my eye roll back in my head and I had a cardiac arrest then and there."

Shortly after that Stephanie was diagnosed with long QT heart syndrome. A Genetic condition where there is a longer than normal period of rest between heartbeats putting you at risk for a fatal heart attack.

And because of the genetic nature of Long QT Stephanie's immediate family was tested, "We have found out that my father, my sister, uncle, cousin, we have a number of people in the family that have it."

Including her youngest daughter 9 year old Corey. "It was hard. I cried a lot. But knowing means that I can protect her."

Stephanie has made sure that Corey's school has a plan in place should something happen and a list of the 25 medications that would be fatal if her daughter took them.

And on this Go Red for Women Day, Stephanie wants to encourage other women to get a cardiac screening, “Because knowing helps you figure out the next step."

