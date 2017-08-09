Grab your peaches and whip up a grilled peach salad!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We are smack dab in the middle of peach season! Did you know there are more than 700 varieties of peaches?

Health Reporter Valerie Lego visits the Fulton Street Farmer’s Market with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Nutritionist Grace DeRocha and gets a recipe for roasted peach salad using peaches grown right here in West Michigan.

Roasted Peach Salad

Ingredients

Salad

4 medium peaches

2 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 English cucumber, chopped or sliced (de-seeding is optional)

2 ounces crumbled goat cheese

4 tablespoons toasted pecans, chopped

Mixed salad greens of choice

Peach Vinaigrette

1 medium peach, peeled and chopped

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Pit the peaches. Slice each into eight wedges. Lightly oil a sheet pan with olive oil. Place the peach wedges on the sheet pan in a single layer. Lightly sprinkle rosemary on peaches. Do not crowd the pan. Roast 15 minutes or until the peaches begin to brown. Turn once. Adjust the roasting time down as needed so the peaches don’t get too soft. Plate salad greens layered with the roasted peaches, pecans and goat cheese. Blend all vinaigrette ingredients in blender until smooth. Drizzle a couple tablespoons of peach vinaigrette over each salad. Refrigerate any leftover dressing in an airtight jar. Enjoy!

