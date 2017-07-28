Happy Days! How Americans really feel

Drawing Unhappy and Happy Smileys on Chalkboard (Photo: phototechno)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's been a long year of political infighting, celebrity tirades -- not to mention the whole debate over Obamacare. So, how happy are we?

Believe it or not, we’re happier in 2017 than we were in 2016.

The Harris Happiness Poll found that in 2016, just 31 percent of Americans were happy compared to 33 percent in 2017.

But apparently, we are never really all that happy. In the nine years Harris has been conducting this poll, this highest rate of happiness among Americans was 35 percent -- ironically, during the recession.

The happiest people in American regardless of money, status or education? Americans over the age of 65.

