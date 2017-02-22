Healhty fats help cut your risk of heart disease

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We're nearing the end of February and wrapping up Heart Month. Heart disease remains the number one reason for death among both men and women in the United States.

WZZM 13 Health Reporter Valerie Lego reminds us that changing the way you eat and incorporating healthy fats can make a big difference when it comes to having a healthy heart.

Tuna avocado bowl with dried cherries and sunflower seeds

Ingredients

½ small avocado, diced

4 ounces albacore tuna

1 heaping tablespoon dried Montmorency tart cherries

1 tbsp. sunflower seeds

pepper to taste

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl until combined. Serve tuna salad n avocado bowl.

