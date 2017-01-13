Health Check 2017: Costs up for coronary artery disease in Grand Rapids

Health care costs file art. (Photo: Pogonici, Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Valley State University researchers said there has been a 22% increase in expenditures for coronary artery disease in West Michigan since last year.



Economics faculty members Kevin Callison and Leslie Muller, from the Seidman College of Business, presented the eighth annual Health Check report during the West Michigan Health Care Economic Forecast on Friday.

The report details health-related trends and issues in West Michigan.

Callison says of all the chronic medical conditions reported in the Health Check, CAD is the only condition in which West Michigan surpasses Detroit. The average expense for a privately insured person diagnosed with CAD in West Michigan is $25,895, compared to $23,474 for the same diagnosis in Detroit.



He said possible explanations for the increase include differences in patient health, intensity of treatment, and prices for health care services.



For the second consecutive year, researchers surveyed West Michigan residents about health insurance coverage. Muller said the uninsured rate dropped from 9 percent in 2015 to 5 percent in the 2016 survey.

She added that 40 percent of people who became insured last year did so through employer coverage, and 21 percent enrolled in Medicaid. In last year's survey, 25 percent of the previously uninsured obtained coverage through an employer, which is much less than this year.



Muller said there are two possible reasons for the increase.

"The individual could have obtained employment that offered insurance, or the company he/she works for could have started to offer a plan," she said. "The West Michigan unemployment rate fell by approximately 1 percentage point during that period, and there is also evidence that firms had increased their health insurance offerings. Without further data, we cannot tell which factor, or a combination of both, contributed to this change."



She added that access to care continues to improve, especially for Medicaid enrollees, with 90 percent seeing either no change or improved access to care.



Data was provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network, and Priority Health.

For a full copy of the report go to www.gvsu.edu/vphealth

