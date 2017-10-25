Healthy, but still spooky, Halloween treats

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Halloween parties don’t just involve choosing a costume, they also involve taking a dish to pass.

Health Reporter Valerie Lego visits Robinette’s in Grand Rapids Township and gets a few tips form Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan registered dietician Grace DeRocha.

Here are a few healthy treats sure to be a spooky hit at any party.

Antipasto Spaghetti Jack O’Lanterns

INGREDIENTS:

Orange peppers

1 box of thin whole wheat spaghetti noodles

About 6 cups total of vegetables of your choice, cleaned and chopped into bite size pieces

Tomatoes

Cucumber

Bell peppers

Olives of your choice, pitted

Banana peppers

Artichokes

Sun-dried tomatoes

1-2 pounds total of your favorite lunch meats, cubed into bite sized pieces

Salami

Ham

Turkey

Pepperoni

About 1 pound (3-4 cups) total of your favorite cheeses cubed into bite sized pieces

Cheddar

Provolone

Feta

Colby-Jack

Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

2 cups olive oil

1 cup red wine vinegar

3/4 cup lemon juice, about 2 -3 lemons if using fresh squeezed

1/3 cup of honey

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 teaspoons dried oregano

4 teaspoons kosher salt

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Make red wine vinaigrette first. Just whisk together all ingredients and place in an air-tight sealed container in the refrigerator.

2. Cook spaghetti noodles in water seasoned with some salt and a splash of oil. Cook until al dente, then drain and rinse with cold water.

3. Place noodles in a bowl and dress with vinaigrette right away.

4. While the noodles are cooking, clean orange bell peppers. Cut off the top and keep as top of “jack o’lantern.” Clean out all the seeds and membranes of orange bell pepper carefully.

5. Next carefully, cut out a jack o’lantern face from each orange bell pepper. Set aside.

6. Chop all vegetables, meat and cheese, then add to noodles. Toss thoroughly so all the salad items are covered in dressing.

Candy Corn Fruit Parfaits

INGREDIENTS:

Pineapple tidbits canned, drained or fresh chopped pineapples

Fresh chopped jackfruit or jarred or canned jackfruit, drained and chopped

Starfruit, de-seeded and chopped

Mandarin oranges, drained or orange segments chopped

Mangoes, diced

Cantaloupe, diced

Low-fat cottage cheese

Vanilla or honey Greek yogurt

Low-fat whipped cream or low-fat whipped topping

Candy corn for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

1. Use a clear cup and layer with fruit. Recommend using one fruit of each color and one white topper for most effective display that mimics the colors of a candy corn.

2. Start with one of the yellow fruits to layer on the bottom.

3. On top of that choose an orange fruit to make the second layer.

4. Now choose cottage cheese, yogurt or whipped cream topping as the top layer.

5. Garnish with a couple of candy corns and enjoy!

Note: This can be set up as a parfait bar for kids to make themselves.

Spooky Cinnamon Apple Cider or The Cider with No Name

INGREDIENTS:

Gallon of apple cider

Cinnamon sticks

Apples of choice, peeled, cored and cut in half

Blueberries

Lychees

Ice cubes, optional

DIRECTIONS:

1. Take peeled and cored apple halves and on the rounded side, cut faces into them.

2. Place blueberries into lychee fruit and freeze to look like eyeballs.

3. Pour chilled apple cider into punch bowl, add 2-4 cinnamon sticks, apple faces, blueberry-lychee eyeballs and optional ice cubes. Serve into cups. Enjoy!

--

For more recipes and health and wellness tips, visit A Healthier Michigan online.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV