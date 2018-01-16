Here's how to cut down on the germs in your home

Sick woman cough in bed under blanket, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With the cold and flu season in full swing there is a constant battle against germs. Here are a few tips to help you cut down on the germs in your home.

1. Wash kitchen towels separately from underwear and bathroom towels. This protects them from any cross contamination with other types of bacteria.

2. When someone in your home is sick. Wash bath towels after every use. Germs can live on surfaces for up to seven days.

3. Hot water in your washer isn’t enough to kill all the germs. Run your washer on empty with a cup of bleach once a week to keep control of germs.

4. When disinfecting, leave the disinfectant on for at least 30 seconds to give it a chance to kill the germs before you wipe it off.

5. Keep the toilet seat down germs can spray up and land on your toothbrush and other items in your bathroom which can keep spreading the germs.

6. If your little one is sick and has been sleeping with their stuffed animal. Here's a hack to kill the germs -- stick it in a zip lock bag and put it in the freezer for 72 hours.

Remember, flu viruses can live on indoor surfaces for 24 hours and cold viruses can live up to 7 days. Which is why keeping up with cleaning and sanitizing can really help cut down on your chances of getting sick.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

