Bed Mattress Pillows Blanket messed up Top view (Photo: TeerawatWinyarat)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sometimes we put off doing chores over the weekend to make time for fun. I hope one of those chose wasn't changing the sheets.

How often do you wash your sheets?

Let's say you get about 7 hours of sleep a night that's 50 hours a week you’re spending on those sheets.

Every time you climb into bed you are transferring the dirt and grime from your day. While you sleep, you've got saliva and flatulence also transferring to your sheets. And then you climb back in the next night and do it all over again.

Here are some of the health risks you're getting from not changing them at least every 2 weeks.

Staphylococcus aureus:

loves dirty sheets. It will actually grow there. And can cause skin, lung and urinary tract infections.

Candida albicans:

A fungus that the loves dark spaces and can cause skin, throat and genital infections

Acne:

If you find you're getting zits only on one side of your face. Wash your pillow case. In fact, it's recommended that you wash your pillow case every few days.

Dust mites multiply in the folds of your sheets and while they look gross they don't cause diseases but they do irritate allergies.

Here are a couple of ways you can cut down on the number of germs in your bed:

Take a shower before bed

Wash your face, hands, and feet before bed

Wash your sheets at least every two weeks in hot water

Change sheets every two days if you have the cold or flu

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV