Hey Bestie! Friendships can help mold your romantic relationships

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As kids head back to school many will make friends that will last a lifetime.

A new study show that how having a best friend in your teen years can benefit you for life.

A study published last week by the Society for Research in Child Development suggests that close friendships in your teen years may play a role in a person's mental health for years.

They followed teens in who had the same friends at 15 and 16 years old.

What they discovered was that when these teens were 25, they had less anxiety, depression and low self-esteem than those who didn't have best friends at that age.

The results showed that friendships impact lives because at a young age you learn that unwavering support acts as a protective buffer against insults. And had nothing to do with popularity.

It all leads to better emotional health and ultimately healthy romantic relationships because having best friends at a young age helps you learn vital social and emotional skills that you will apply to the rest of your life.

And as you get older they help you with bigger stuff like moves and breakups and any other messes we might get ourselves into.

