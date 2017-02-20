InspiredLifeGR offers advice on living life holistically

Wellness treatments with lavender flowers. (Photo: Kesu01, Kesu)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Holistic health is becoming more and more popular. It involves not just taking care of your body in a natural way but also your mind and your spirit.

If you've ever been interested in holistic health but had a few questions then there is a great event you'll want to attend.

Dr. Kelly Hassberger and Director of Grand Rapids Natural Health is a naturopathic doctor talks with Health Reporter Valerie Lego about her event InspiredLifeGR.

To register go to www.inspiredlifegr.com.

