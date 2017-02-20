InspiredLifeGR offers advice on living life holistically

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Holistic health is becoming more and more popular. It involves not just taking care of your body in a natural way but also your mind and your spirit.
If you've ever been interested in holistic health but had a few questions then there is a great event you'll want to attend.
Dr. Kelly Hassberger and Director of Grand Rapids Natural Health is a naturopathic doctor talks with Health Reporter Valerie Lego about her event InspiredLifeGR.
To register go to www.inspiredlifegr.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
(© 2017 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs