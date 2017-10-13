Interview with Dr. Judy Smith from Spectrum Health

It's 13 Friends For Life Day and that means it's time to contact your friend for life and remind them to know their normal, do a self-breast exam and schedule their yearly mammogram. And finally there is come encouraging news when it comes to breast cancer.



The latest numbers from the American Cancer Society show the number of deaths from breast cancer are down 39% between 1989 and 2015. Dr. Judy Smith from Spectrum Health talked about these statistics.

