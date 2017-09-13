Is that a peanut in your stew?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On this national peanut day we are celebrating all things peanut! WZZM 13 Health Reporter Valerie Lego has a twist on a fall favorite with a peanut flavored stew.

African Chicken Peanut Stew

Ingredients

· 2-3 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs or breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

· 3 Tbsp. canola oil

· 1 large yellow or white onion, sliced

· A 3-inch piece of ginger, peeled and minced

· 6-8 garlic cloves, chopped roughly

· 2-3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

· 1 15-ounce can of crushed tomatoes

· 1 quart chicken stock

· 1 cup peanut butter, creamy or crunchy

· 1 cup roasted peanuts

· 1 Tbsp. ground coriander

· 1 teaspoon cayenne, or to taste

· Salt and black pepper

· 1/4 to 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro

· Peanuts or baby spinach, chopped, optional

Instructions

1. Brown the chicken. Heat the vegetable oil in a large soup pot set over medium-high heat. Salt the chicken pieces well, pat them dry and brown them in the oil. Don't crowd the pot, so do this in batches. Set the chicken pieces aside as they brown.

2. Sauté the vegetables. Sauté the onions in the oil for 3-4 minutes, stirring often and scraping any browned bits off the bottom of the pot. Add the ginger and garlic and sauté another 1-2 minutes, then add the sweet potatoes and stir well to combine.

3. Cook the stew. Add the chicken, chicken broth, crushed tomatoes, peanut butter, peanuts, coriander and cayenne and stir well to combine. Bring to a simmer and taste for salt, adding more if needed.

4. Cover the pot and simmer gently for 90 minutes (check after an hour), or until the sweet potatoes are tender.

5. Adjust seasonings. Adjust the seasonings for salt and cayenne, then add as much black pepper as you think you can stand—the stew should be peppery. Stir in the cilantro and serve by itself, or with simple steamed rice or quinoa. Enjoy!

