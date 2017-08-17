Is that the truth?

truth lie symbol text magnify magnifying find true (Photo: bakhtiar_zein)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you tell a little white lie every now and then you're not alone.

A new study out of Wake Forest University found that 60% of people can't go more than 10 minutes without lying.

Similarly, a Notre Dame study found that we tell about 11 lies a week.

Why do we do it?

To protect yourself from shame, embarrassment or to avoid being judged. And your ability to tell if someone is lying is only about 53%.

Here are a few tricks to help you out.

1. Establish a baseline. Get to know how someone looks at you in a normal conversation. Do they make eye contact? Do they always fidget?

2. Learn what's normal for them. Study the eyes. While not looking someone in the eyes has long been associated with liars, researchers say there's no truth to that. But there is some truth to how much they blink and if they adjust their eyesight.

3. Look for micro expressions. This is the true emotion that leaks out. It only lasts about a fifth of a second, but they will especially leak out during lies about anger and guilt. If you are lucky enough to see this micro expression probe further with questions.

4. A fake smile. Liars tend to force their lips together making their face look a little tense instead of genuine. A truthful person smiles with their whole face.

5. Look for signs of stress. Touching the face, fidgety hands, shifting their weight on their feet.

These are all signs you may want to ask a few more probing questions.

