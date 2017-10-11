It's in your genes

Link between genetics and breast cancer disease (Photo: Kagenmi)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You may have seen advertisements for at home genetic testing. They’re not only becoming popular, but they’re affordable too - some offering deals at just $99.

This latest one from Color promises to let you know if you carry one of the breast cancer gene mutations either BRCA1 or BRCA2. You spit your saliva into a tube seal it and send it off

But how credible are they?

Dr. Caleb Bupp from Spectrum Health's Genetic Counseling Center says of all the one's out there the one by Color is the most reliable.

If you take the test and it’s positive for a mutation you should follow up with your doctor.

But Dr. Bupp says there’s one more thing to consider before taking the test, “Genetic testing is not protective with life insurance, disability insurance or long-term care insurance. So, if someone goes out there and does one of these cancer tests they've now significantly altered their ability to get insurance coverage.”

And what happens to all of your genetic information that's out there?

That seems to be the million-dollar question. The hope is that it can be used for research and maybe one day be a part of your medical record. But unfortunately, the technology got developed and sold to consumers before a plan was put in place as to what to do with all the DNA that’s being stored in labs.

